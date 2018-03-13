Newly Brunette Kim Kardashian Joins Pink-Haired Husband Kanye West in Wyoming

After celebrating pregnant sister Khloé’s baby shower in Los Angeles, a newly brunette Kim Kardashian West jetted off to be with husband Kanye West.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 37, was spotted with West, 40, in Wyoming on Saturday evening, following the baby shower. Kardashian West shared new photos from the couple’s getaway on Snapchat and Instagram Story Monday.

In a window selfie starring the Wests, the dark-haired KKW Beauty mogul can be seen wearing a black sports bra and color coordinated sweatpants as her rapper husband’s pink hair is noticeably showing next to her. And in another photo of the snowy mountain tops, the top of the father of three’s head can be seen.

But it appears, Kardashian West may be missing the pink hue as she shared two throwback posts featuring her former hairstyle.

In a photo, captioned “I need a tan,” the mother of three modeled a look, presumably from the seventh season of her husband’s Yeezy label as she also showed off her dark roots.

And in another #TBT-inspired post, Kardashian West teased a look from her recent sibling trip. “Utah ski trip with the fam,” she said of a black and white video of her lighter locks flowing in the wind as she skied down the mountain.

In February, she joined sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner spent her first family vacation since the Jan. 15 birth of daughter Chicago.

Meanwhile, it appears West has been spending time in Wyoming for the past couple of days as he was spotted by fans in Jackson.

During the same weekend, his frequent collaborators have also shared photos from the snowy location including Travis Scott, who is the boyfriend of Kylie Jenner and father of their daughter Stormi.