Only Kim Kardashian West could make traveling look this good.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star set off for New York earlier this week, traveling by jet to the big apple to support her husband Kanye West as he gears up to put on his Yeezy season 5 show on Wednesday.

“NYFW here we come!!!” the mom of two tweeted on Monday along with a shot of her lounging on a jet.

Naturally, the 36-year-old’s style meter was off the charts, as she donned a long fur coat, with her long dark “Cher hair” tucked to one side.

She showed off the luxury jet on her Snapchat, and shared a video clip of her friend La La Anthony.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE earlier this week that Kardashian West would attend her husband’s show this year, but the reality star stayed in Los Angeles as West prepared in New York City over the weekend.

“They spent the weekend apart so Kanye could focus on the show,” the source said. “There is definitely some concern that the show will be too much stress for him. He gets so involved and it’s hard for him to not get obsessed.”

The insider added: “Kim keeps checking in to make sure he gets enough sleep.”

West was spotted out in the city over the weekend — still sporting his platinum hair.

