Kim Kardashian West is getting heat over her new KKW Body fragrance bottle design.

The KKW Beauty mogul, whose latest fragrance, KKW Body, comes in a sculpture-shaped bottle molded from the shape of her actual body, started getting slammed on social media when fans began to notice similarities between her design and Jean Paul Gaultier’s iconic perfume bottles (known for being in the shape of a human torso).

“Jean Paul Gaultier’s called and he wants his perfume bottle back,” one fan tweeted.

Another said, “Well done to @KimKardashian for making her perfume bottle in the shape of her body. Just 15 years behind Jean Paul Gaultier 👏🏼.”

And it looks like the French designer caught wind of the news, based off of one of the brand’s recent Instagram captions.

Alongside a photograph of Gaultier’s 1993 Classique eau de parfum, which features a bottle in the shape of a woman’s body without a head, arms or legs, the designer — or at least the designer’s official Instagram page — appeared to shade Kardashian West, writing, “Keeping up with the fragrance’s news! #Classique #JeanPaulGaultier,” seemingly referencing Keeping Up the Kardashians.

However, according to Kardashian West, she never intended to copy Gaultier’s bottles.

“Sculptures were my inspiration, but I love that bottle,” Kardashian West said in an interview with Cosmopolitan. “It’s iconic and celebrates the woman’s body, but my inspiration was a statue. I wanted [mine] to be really personal with my exact mold, but I’ve always loved the Gaultier bottles.”