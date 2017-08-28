Kim Kardashian Goes Full Jackie Kennedy for Retro-Glam Photo Shoot with Daughter North

Kim Kardashian is undeniably one of the most famous women in the world. And with that level of notoriety also comes the necessary capacity to endlessly shape shift, which she does effortlessly, going from “beauty mogul” to “mom of two” to “reality star” to “swimsuit wearer.” And while the mobile mogul is never not uniquely herself, she’s also able to play a wide array of roles, from mother to video vixen to business tycoon, as well as literally channel other high profile people like Marilyn Monroe, Cher, and even, as it turns out, the First Lady of the United States. For her most recent magazine cover, Kim fronts the latest edition of Interview playing the role of Jackie Kennedy Onassis alongside her daughter North West.

In the images, shot by Steven Klein at The National Arts Club in New York City, the reality star recreates some of Onassis’ most memorable looks, breaking out the pearls, opera-length gloves, pill box hats, and a heavily hairsprayed bouffant wig, all in an attempt to give what the magazine describes as “a knowing wink to the fact that in today’s climate truly anyone can aspire to the White House.”

The legendary photographer who last shot Kim for those controversial full frontal nudes in Love magazine’s February 2015 issue, explained the process behind this editorial, writing in a press release for the issue, “When Kim and I work together, each time we look for a different approach. We have no desire to repeat ourselves or reference anything she has done previously.”

He continued, “For this shoot I wanted to capture feminine beauty as an expression of empowerment and self-respect. Also, to highlight Kim in a chic manner that is retrospective of a time and yet modern. As a model, Kim is a chameleon. She can easily change accordingly to the set intention and with little effort. It is her gift: her innate relationship to the camera. A muse of modern times.”

To accompany the images, the Selfish author also did an interview with Janet Mock, opening up about her harrowing Paris robbery, the nature of celebrity, and (coincidentally enough given Taylor Swift’s latest album announcement) her reputation. Mock commends her for making $14 million in mere hours with the recent launch of her beauty line to which Kim replies, “You can say a lot of things about me, but you cannot say I don’t work hard. I don’t sing. I don’t dance. I don’t act. But I am not lazy.”

She adds that, “If I wasn’t doing what I’m doing now, or if this doesn’t work out one day, I could so be a publicist. I feel like that’s my job for the family sometimes, at least the crisis part of it.” But when asked if there was ever anything else she’s wanted to do with her life besides being extremely famous, the answer seems to be … not really.

“I would look in a magazine—there was this page in Us Weekly that I remember vividly,” Kim says, “It’s just a spread, and it has one person and all the fashion moments that they love. I remember looking at it, being like, ‘It would be my dream to be this person.’ I was so excited when I got it. I still don’t take anything for granted. I am genuinely still so excited about my career. I feel like now is when someone would turn off and think, ‘Okay, I’ve done this for 10 years. I’ve done pretty well for myself. I can chill for a bit.’ But instead I’m like, ‘No, let me turn it up.'” Which has us wondering just how the reality star plans to outdo even herself. Kanye for President 2020 sounds like a pretty good place to start.

