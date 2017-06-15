Kim Kardashian, Shay Mitchell and Rita Ora's Hairstylists Swear by This Brush

Unless you have a glam squad on call at all times, scoring an at-home blowout that gives you hair as good as Kim Kardashian West, Shay Mitchell and Rita Ora’s isn’t the easiest task. And while we can’t get you a stylist to appear at your door this very minute, we can share their stylists’ secrets. Because with the right tools, perfecting your DIY blowout just might be possible. Turns out, all of their pros are obsessed with one specific brush, that you too can get your hands — and strands — on.

Justine Marjan, who works with the Kardashian Krew, Mitchell, Jenna Dewan Tatum and more stars, is constantly revealing her styling secrets on Instagram. One of the products that always makes the cut? The Raincry round brush. It’s made out of boar bristles instead of nylon, which smooths the hair while adding shine. And with multiple sizes, there’s one for every length and texture.

Ora’s stylist, Cesar Ramirez, is a fan as well, which he proved by sharing a photo of his collection of the brushes on Instagram. The best part? Not a single one of Marjan or Ramirez’s posts are #ads or #sponsored, according to the brand.

“How lucky am I to have these amazing brushes for the #BillboardMusicAwards with @ritaora,” the star wrote in his post. “The @raincrybeauty 2.0 boar bristle brush honestly gives you the smoothest best blowout.”

The brush, which comes in a variety of shapes and sizes, and ranges from $58-85 on saksfifthavenue.com. And while it may seem pricey for a hair brush, just think about how much money you’ll be saving on professional blowouts once you perfect your Kardashian-quality skills.

