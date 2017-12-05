Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow: Kim Kardashian West Flaunts Her New Lob (and a Matching Icy Dress)

Kylie Jenner has the reputation as the “hair chameleon” in the KarJenner family, but Kim Kardashian West is certainly giving her little sis a run for her money.

After the 37-year-old reality star revealed hairstylist Chris Appleton took her naturally dark hair to an icy blonde shade in September without the deception of wigs, it appears Kardashian West has kept the color but chopped her locks.

The mother of two — with another little girl on the way via surrogate — stepped out at The Tot holiday pop-up celebration at the Grove in Los Angeles on Monday with a much shorter ‘do. Her blunt lob haircut (or wig … who knows?) skimmed her shoulders. One clue that she may have really paid a visit to her stylist is her dark roots coming through.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for The Tot

Kardashian West chose a dress that perfectly matched her dye job and showed off her toned stomach with a large cut-off in the midriff.

Kim Kardashian Donato Sardella/Getty Images for The Tot

Kim Kardashian Donato Sardella/Getty Images for The Tot

RELATED PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian’s Style Evolution, As Told Through Her NYFW Appearances

This wouldn’t be the first time Kardashian West joined the “short hair, don’t care” movement. In August 2016, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off a sleek, stick-straight, meticulously-coiffed long bob styled in a deep side part on Snapchat. She also tested a similar look again in March of this year.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Debuts Short, Sleek Haircut on Snapchat – but Is It a Wig?

The entire family seems to be grabbing the scissors. Kourtney Kardashian recently flaunted a new shoulder-length lob rather than her usually waist-length hair, all thanks to hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons.

Jordyn cutting Kylie’s hair✂️ 11/21/17 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Nov 21, 2017 at 5:44pm PST

Meanwhile, the pregnant Kylie Jenner shared a video on Snapchat which appeared to show her BFF Jordyn Woods cutting her hair with kitchen scissors.

“Jordyn’s cutting my hair with some kitchen scissors,” Jenner said, before Woods told her friend’s hairstylist that he should “watch out” because she was coming for him.

Are you hoping Kim’s chop is the real deal? Sound off in the comments with your thoughts.