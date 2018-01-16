Kim Kardashian's Will Says Her Hair Must 'Always' Be Done Even If She's Too Ill to Communicate

Kim Kardashian West just welcomed her third child, and the star has been very open about protecting her family this season on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

When the 37-year-old star accompanied her mom Kris Jenner to her earlobe reduction surgery on Monday night’s episode of the family’s hit E! reality show, Kim told her mom about a specific clause she included in her will to ensure she’d always look her best.

“I put it in my will that I have to always have my hair done if I am like, cannot talk to myself or like, communicate,” Kim said as she brushed her dark, long Cher hair.

And of course, being the great daughter that she is, Kim told Kris she would do the same for her mom if she ever was bedridden. “So I will make sure that your hair is always done if you don’t know your name. You’ll have great hair,” Kim continued.

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Kim cares so much about how her hair looks at all times, considering the $3,000+ beauty regimen she follows on a daily basis and her lengthy hair color process.

To keep up with her icy platinum blonde hue, the KKW Beauty mogul revealed she needs to sit in the chair for 13+ hours bleaching her hair.

“Spent the last few days bleaching my roots (we do it in stages so it doesn’t break off),” Kardashian wrote in the Tweet. “OMG 13 hours & still going. This blonde is very high maintenance. Love you @ChrisAppleton1 but getting over this.”

Lately she’s had to incorporate Olaplex No. 3 into her weekly haircare routine to keep her ends healthy with all the bleaching she’s done since going blonde in September.