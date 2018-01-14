Kim Kardashian West Shows Off Grill and ‘Pablo’ Necklace Days After Breaking No Jewelry Rule

If you got it — flaunt it!

Kim Kardashian West continued to break her “no jewelry” rule on Sunday as the soon-to-be mother of three showed off her accessorizing skills on social media.

In a photo — which the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star simply captioned “Morning” — Kardashian West wore a blinged out grill and a series of chain necklaces over her cleavage, including one which read “Pablo,” likely a tribute to her husband Kanye West‘s last album, The Life of Pablo.

And the other accessories the KKW Beauty mogul layered on also seemed to be be a testament to her love for West, as they appeared to be from his 12-piece jewelry collection, which consists of thick-band rings and medallion-style pendant necklaces.

“I wanted to create something that represented timeless love,” West told Vogue in April. According to the magazine, his pieces were inspired by 14th-century Florentine art to convey a “classical romance.”

The accessory-filled post came just days after Kardashian West broke her “no jewelry” rule for the first time following her traumatic Paris robbery in October 2016.

On Wednesday, the 37-year-old showed off a gleaming grill which spelled “KIM” along her lower teeth on both Snapchat and her Instagram Story.

“Guess what I’m doing today, guys,” she teased her fans in the video with DJ Sita Abellan as she gave a close-up look at the grill.

The mother of two has opted for more understated jewelry pieces recently. Before this week, the last time the reality star wore a grill – and posted about it – was just days before she was robbed in Paris.

Kardashian West shared a photo of her gold and diamond grill on September 29, 2016, and captioned the photo with three diamond emojis, “💎💎💎.” In fact, the piece of jewelry looked very similar to the grill Kardashian West showed off this weekend.

In the photo, Kardashian West also showed an up-close look at the $4 million ring that was stolen along with two diamond Cartier bracelets, a gold and diamond Jacob necklace, Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings, a gold Rolex and other jewelry items, totaling $10 million.

On Oct. 3, four days after the Instagram photo was shared, five men dressed as police entered her room at The No Address Hotel, where they “pushed me on the bed” and “tied me up with plastic cables and taped my hands, then they put tape over my mouth and my legs,” the star said, according to a French police report at the time.

The $4 million “second” engagement ring was a gift from West, which the reality star debuted at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.

The ring was reported to be close to 20-carats, an upgrade from the 15-carat Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring West famously proposed with at San Francisco’s AT&T Park in 2013.

A source recently told PEOPLE that now, Kardashian West does not keep any expensive possessions in her new Hidden Hills, California, home.

“Ever since the Paris robbery, Kim has made many changes in her life. She is much more careful about being flashy,” the source said.

“It’s a new year, with a new house and more changes,” the source said. “Kim loves her new house. She wants to create the safest, best house for the kids. Along with their security team, Kim and Kanye have made plans to keep intruders out. Their new property is huge and requires even more 24/7 security staff. To keep the house safer, Kim doesn’t want expensive possessions like jewelry at the house.”

The source continued, “She doesn’t wear expensive jewelry every day, so it makes no sense to keep it at the house. Kim is trying to eliminate as many concerns as possible. After they bring the new baby home, Kim just wants to enjoy her family.”

Kardashian West has previously spoken out about being a “different person” since the incident.