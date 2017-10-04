Kim Kardashian Jokes About Going Blonde for Kanye West in a Very NSFW Instagram Caption

Kim Kardashian West is jumping in on the latest internet trend — and it’s not quite as family-friendly as the Ice Bucket Challenge.

The 36-year-old reality star, who recently revisited the light side by dyeing her hair a silvery shade of platinum blonde, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a recent picture of herself. Despite showing off her flat tummy in a tiny sports bra, gray sweatpants and nude booties, Kardashian focused on her locks. She captioned the snap, “I’d go blonde for that D.”

Khloé Kardashian, who is pregnant with her first child as her big sister expects her third via surrogate, commented in response, “You’re sooooo obsessed with that D.”

It seems that Kardashian West has added her own spin to the “For The D” challenge (or what guys are calling it “For the P”), where celebrities and fans rap about what they’d do for sex.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Wears See-Through Leggings in Her Most Outrageous Fashion Week Outfit Yet

And the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star previously revealed that husband Kanye West does have a hair color preference.

“Kanye likes the blonde,” Kardashian told PEOPLE in 2014.

In a post on her website, the mogul mom revealed hairstylist Chris Appleton undertook her hair transformation — and the look has been a long time coming.

“I’ve been talking about going blonde again for a long time, and I’m so happy I did! I know a lot of people initially thought I was wearing a wig, but it’s my real hair,” Kardashian confirmed. “My amazing stylist, Chris Appleton, dyed my hair and got it to the most perfect platinum, silvery-white color.”

Guess who? Seeing if blondes have more fun! Silver white hair vibes! It's NYFW! Colour and cut by me #chrisappletonhair @kimkardashian Makeup @makeupbyariel A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1) on Sep 6, 2017 at 3:27pm PDT

“We had wanted to do this for a while. Chris felt it would be a great transition from the super long, sleek hair we started doing last year in Paris,” Kardashian continued. “We wanted a whole new vibe and the silver tone is such an iconic look — the modern version of platinum blonde.”

As for the “For The D” Challenge, stars like Keke Palmer and Cardi B have also participated, but Kardashian West’s unexpected mic drop takes the cake.

What do you think of her racy Instagram? Share below.