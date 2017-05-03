Makeup artists, hair stylists, beauty bloggers and Kardashian lovers, get ready. Your chance to become a part of Kim Kardashian West‘s exclusive glam squad is here.

The businesswoman, who’s created an entire empire of merch, Kimojis, selfie books, mobile app games and more just announced her latest (and arguably, most exciting) endeavor on Instagram: executive producing Glam Masters, a new Lifetime reality competition show for beauty fanatics.

“New project alert! 🚨 So excited I get to work with @lifetimetv on my new show #GlamMasters to search for the newest member of my glam world! 🌍💄,” Kardashian captioned an Instagram close-up of herself wearing the new smoky Pat McGrath Dark Star 006 eye makeup.

Although we don’t yet know when Glam Masters will air, Kardashian West urges fans and makeup junkies to go to Lifetime’s website to apply to compete this summer, when the show will begin production. Whoever wins will join a high-profile team of makeup artists and stylists the Kardashian’s are loyal to, including Mario Dedivanovic, Joyce Bonelli, Jen Atkin and Hrush Achemyan.

According to the details from Lifetime, “Four lucky bloggers will go head-to-head on each week’s episode of Glam Masters. Only a few will make it to semi-finals and eventually finals, where one will become the Glam Master.”

“I’m such a beauty junkie and am fascinated by how artists are able to transform someone’s look with makeup and couldn’t be more ecstatic for them to show what they can really do,” Kardashian West said in a release.

The application to get on the show is intensive, but for good reason. Not just anyone can be the star’s new makeup artist! Applicants must answer big questions like, “How would you describe your makeup philosophy or point of view?”, “What is your biggest insecurity?” and “What is the one beauty product you cannot live without?”

Based on the application, it appears the winner of Glam Masters will earn the title “Beauty Director for Kardashian Apps” — not a bad gig for a Kardashian superfan!

Are you going to apply to appear on Glam Masters for the chance to work with Kim & Ko? Tell us in the comments below!