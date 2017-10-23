The Kardashians don’t hold anything back when it comes to sharing their true feelings with their family. And while each of the sisters (and mom Kris!) have developed their own unique sense of style, Kim Kardashian thinks Khloé is still a work in progress in the fashion department — despite being a designer and launching her own denim line Good American this past year.

On this week’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim scrolled through Khloé’s Instagram photos and tore apart her sister’s outfits without remorse. “I always cringe when I look at Khloé in outfits. You know what, she’s so trendy, and I used to be that way but she is like that on steroids,” Kim said.

The 37-year-old star was itching to streamline Khloé’s style, so when Kim had the opportunity to sneak into her sister’s house and secretly pack her bag for a trip to Santa Barbara, she didn’t hesitate overhauling her look with the help of BFF Jonathan Cheban.

“I think I can just help Khloé have more simple style cause her body really is the accessory,” Kim said as she laid out and photographed outfits she styled on the floor for Khloé’s trip.

Once Khloé got to Santa Barbara with Kourtney and Kendall, she was surprised to find the suitcase she packed missing and the one Kim sneakily packed sent instead. Kim conveniently packaged each piece with a Polaroid photo of the complete outfit to ensure Khloé would follow her styling instructions to a T.

Although Kim claimed she only pulled pieces from Khloé’s own closet, one of the looks the star packed actually is a fashion faceoff that both Kim and Kris previously wore: a fitted off-the-shoulder ribbed Celine dress.

Khloé wore the midi dress with pointed toe nude booties that Kim packed, but when Kim sported the look for the first time, she paired the dress with python patterned boots and a triangle-shaped pendant necklace.

Not long after, Kris wore the exact same Celine dress as well (and even wore the same necklace Kim did), but she oped for black pointed toe boots and a small Chanel handbag to complete the look.

Ultimately, it seemed like Khloé appreciated Kim’s effort to dress her, but probably will stick to her favorite pieces going forward. “I love Kim and I appreciate her wanting to style me, but styling means you’re going to get me a new style. She just went in my closet and put it together,” she said.

Who do you think pulled off this dress best: Kim, Kris or Khloé? Sound off in the comments below!