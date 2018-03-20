Kim Kardashian West is a very, very busy woman. On top of taking care of two toddlers and a newborn baby, the 37-year-old mother of three spends her days working out at the crack of dawn, filming the family’s hit television show, maintaining her apps and web site, modeling her husband Kanye’s clothes around town, and now, dreaming up products for her makeup line. But somehow in between it all, she manages to keep her hair done, her makeup flawless, and her skin in check — even if it requires a late-night appointment with an on-call esthetician.

“When I do my own makeup, I don’t take longer than 10 minutes. I don’t have a lot of time, kids are running around, screaming, while I’m trying to get ready,” she tells Glamour of her time-saving routine. “Motherhood has helped me figure out how to consolidate and just get things done as quick as possible.”

Of course, on most days, she has a glam squad on call to take care of her makeup routine for her. But what she doesn’t typically get to indulge in while the sun is shining is a bit of pampering. So she takes care of that long after the sun sets, thanks to 10:00 P.M. facials with her go-to esthetician, Melissa from Skin Thesis, who she refers to as a “dream come true”.

“Sometimes I’ll see a picture of myself that I don’t like, so I’ll screen-grab it and text it to her, and go, ‘Oh my God, my face is falling, we need a tightening facial.’ … And she said, ‘OK, why don’t we both put our kids to bed, and then meet up later?'” (And to answer your question, yes, “My sisters think I’m crazy.”)

No, this is not a normal — or attainable — skincare regimen for most women. Not only because many moms are in bed by 10:00, but there’s the obvious: not everyone has an esthetician on call at every waking hour. And because Kardashian West recognizes this, she recommends other outlets that enable a few solo moments.

“Maybe not everyone can get a facial at 10:00 P.M., I get it,” Kardashian West says. “But … you can do something that makes you feel good. Anything that helps your soul be more calm if you live in a house of chaos.”

No word yet on whether Kim has shared this advice with her little sister Kylie as she adapts to the busy schedule that comes with motherhood, although she does seem to be keeping up with her baby pink manicures and extra-long hair extensions for starters.