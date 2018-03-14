Kim Kardashian's Former Assistant Stephanie Shepherd Just Landed a New Modeling Job

Courtesy 8 Other Reasons

Just months after Kim Kardashian West parted ways with her longtime assistant Stephanie Shepherd, Shepherd has landed a very impressive follow-up gig — modeling for a new jewelry campaign. And judging by her confidence in front of the camera, it looks like Shepherd has transitioned into a full-fledged influencer.

The former KarJenner right-hand girl is the new face of 8 Other Reasons, a trendy, bohemian jewelry line. She’s starring in its latest campaign for the “Woman” collection, which was inspired by the movement around women empowerment and is meant to represent “strong, independent women everywhere.”

As if that’s not cool enough, the entire line is under $100. The collection of statement earrings, lariat necklaces, rings and more ranges from $22-$100.

After joining Kardashian West’s team in 2013, Shepherd and the star parted ways late last year after she wanted to transition into a larger role in Kardashian West’s businesses and it didn’t work out, a source told PEOPLE.

“Kim gave her the chance but after a short period of time it became clear that Stephanie just didn’t have the knowledge to take on a role like that. Kim made an executive decision to part ways.” (Shepherd was made COO of Kardashian West Brands last year.)

The source added that while still close with other sisters (especially Kourtney Kardashian), Shepherd and Kardashian West are no longer talking.

In an episode of KUWTK, Kardashian West talked to Kourtney about her close relationship with Shepherd.

“But I do think it’s like inappropriate for her to talk to you and not to me,” Kim said. “I mean don’t you think that’s like a little bit unprofessional?”

By the time Shepherd left the Kardashian empire, she had acquired almost 1 million Instagram followers. “Steph went from being an assistant to being a celebrity,” a source said. “For a regular girl, she has a huge social media following. She loves the attention, but it took away from her job. There was a feeling that being Kim’s assistant, Steph should stay more in the background. But Kim is the one who helped her get the followers by posting pictures with Steph.”

While they may not have spoken when they parted ways, Kardashian West may have just given her an olive branch. Shepherd received one of her KKW Fragrance Valentine’s Day gifts and shared the photo on Instagram.

But after their experience together, a source said Kardashian West was focused on finding someone who wasn’t so close to the family. “Kim needed an assistant where the relationship is more professional,” continues the source. “It’s very difficult to work with friends, so Kim decided to hire someone else. The bottom line is that Steph was hired as an assistant, and Kim wanted to keep it like that. They are not friends now.”