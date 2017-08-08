While for some August is still prime summertime, a temporal reminder that this just might be the last acceptable month to head to the beach, wear all your cut-offs, and finally perfect that golden tan, for those with children it’s more often the signal that back-to-school shopping is just around the corner. And with the looming school year on the horizon, it seems the idea of reinvention is also weighing heavy on the minds of both students and parents alike. A mood that even the Kardashian-Jenners seem to not be immune from as Kim, Khloé, and Kendall all chose the first Monday of the month to switch up their look.

As of late, Kim has made a major return to her usual sartorial touchstones, stepping out in lacy bike shorts, latex everything, tops that are actually just bras, and a whole lot of “sheer nipple vibes” everywhere you look, which is what makes her latest ensemble actually a little surprising. The mobile mogul opted for something a little more covered up than what we’ve seen her stepping out in these past few months, wearing a white tank top bodysuit, light denim bermuda shorts, wrap around sandals, and a necklace from her husband’s jewelry line. She also stole a fashion cue from her sister Kendall, tossing on a very mom-approved Gucci fanny pack.

✨I'm a pink starburst! I repeat, I am a pink starburst! ✨ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 7, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

Khloé also tried out something both new and classic, sharing a series of Snapchats on Monday in which she got her hair chopped into a bob on camera, even letting her youngest sisters Kylie and Kendall make the first snips. Of course, her hairstylist Jen Atkin took it away from there, cropping her hair into a bright blonde, shoulder-grazing lob which she shared on social media. But the reality star confessed that she wasn’t actually doing any of this to her real hair, but rather she braided her natural, long strands back and was cutting the extensions she had sewn in, telling her fans, “I’ve waited far too long to grow out my hair to cut it.”

And Khloé wasn’t the only KarJenner in the mood for a little beauty shakeup, as Kendall also cropped her hair into a banged bob…well, sort of.

I call her "Vixen Vivianne" 🥀⛓@kendalljenner x @1maryphillips #jenatkinhair #todayonset #prettywomanalways A post shared by Celebrity Hairstylist (@jenatkinhair) on Aug 7, 2017 at 9:18pm PDT

While it appears as though the model recently got her hair cropped into a blunt chin-length bob with thick fringe, much like Khloé, those Vivian Ward vibes actually come courtesy of a wig. It seems Kendall was on set shooting some new campaign on Monday with Atkin, posing for some casual polaroids in a purple lace bra and showing off her new Pretty Woman-esque hairstyle or as Jen put it “Vixen Vivianne [sic].” Considering she’s already got the thigh-high boots, multi-million diamond jewels, and cutout mini dresses, now with her new wig all Kendall’s missing is that over-the-top, infectious laugh and she’ll be ready for the races.

