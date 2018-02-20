It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian won’t put a price on beauty (just look at all the products she uses in her $3,000+ beauty regimen) and hates to remove her makeup even before bedtime. And the KKW Beauty mogul just took those beauty philosophies to the extreme, getting a super expensive facial to maintain her youthful complexion while sporting a full-blown smoky eye and Instagram eyebrow the entire time.

Kardashian, 37, took her fans behind the scenes of the multiple facials she got this weekend at Skin Thesis skincare clinic in West Hollywood, where she received both the Laser Facial and Oxygen Facial, which totaled $600 according to the clinic’s price menu.

“Okay guys I am getting a laser facial. I have to wash all this makeup off. I’m at Skin Thesis here with Melissa. What are we going to do today?” Kardashian said as the clinical director and co-founder Melissa Haloossim wiped off the star’s face makeup, but left her bold pink eye shadow, super-long lashes and carefully sculpted brows intact.

“We’re doing a laser facial so we’re gonna plump up the skin, stimulate the collagen, work on pores, tightening everything up,” Haloossim replied.

After snapping a video of Haloossim using the laser across the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s cheeks, they moved onto her next treatment: a hydrating oxygen facial, which “uses pressurized oxygen to infuse a serum of hyaluronic acid, antioxidants and peptides to rejuvenate the skin.”

“Okay so now we’re doing an oxygen facial which I love,” Kardashian said as Haloossim worked on her skin.

The beauty guru recently opened up about her love of lasers (for both her face and her body) on her website and shared her favorite treatments with her fans.

“For all-over skin radiance, especially on my face, [plastic surgeon] Dr. Simon Ourian uses his Coolaser treatment,” she said on her website of the treatment used to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, sun damage, uneven skin pigmentation, scarring and stretch marks. “It honestly does it all.”

She even used another type of laser to target stretch marks after giving birth to her daughter, North West.

“After breastfeeding North, I wasn’t happy with the stretch marks on my boobs, so I had the area Coolbeam lasered by Dr. Ourian. It made SUCH a difference,” Kardashian wrote. “The Coolbeam lasers are the best for removing scars, stretch marks and skin imperfections”