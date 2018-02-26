Kim Kardashian Explains Why She Went Pink, Reveals Which Family Members 'Love It'

After announcing that she was “over” her blonde locks, Kim Kardashian West made a drastic hair change over the weekend, trading her platinum strands for a bright pink new hairdo. But turns out the change-up wasn’t as spur-of-the-moment as it may have seemed.

“Ever since I did the CR Fashion Book shoot and wore a pink wig, I thought it would be fun to dye my hair pink,” Kim revealed in a new blog post on her website, kimkardashianwest.com.

The photoshoot she was referring to was the 1999-themed CR Fashion Book Issue 11 shoot in which she channeled icons such as Lil’ Kim and Pamela Anderson, donning a rose-colored wig for some of the shots.

After mulling it over for a while, she finally decided that now was the perfect time for the change. “Chris Appleton and I thought about it for a month and then decided to just go for it,” she wrote. “Since my hair is blond right now, it was easy to put the pink color over it. I figured now was the perfect timing!” (It also was the perfect canvas against which to set Yeezy Season 7, which she’s already modeling for her husband Kanye West on a trip to Tokyo.)

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

And some of her family members were just as excited as Kim about the switch-up. “North absolutely loves it,” Kim shared. “She was so excited when she woke up to see I had pink hair. Kanye loves it, too. He thinks it’s fun to mix things up.” (She previously revealed that Kanye is partial to her as a blonde, so it’s good to know he embraces change.)

Before you get too attached to her pretty pink strands, the star says it may only last a week or two, but Appleton shared a few tips to get the look yourself, including how to make the color last.

New look who dis?

A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1) on

He recommends using a color shampoo to keep it fresh (he suggests Bleach London Rosé Shampoo) and a treatment (like Olaplex) to keep the hair strong and glossy.

You also should avoid over-washing the hair and use a sulfate-free shampoo (Color Wow Security Shampoo) when you do to keep the color from being stripped.

As for pulling off the bold hue? He says to try it out with a wig first and to “tone down or amp up your makeup, as your hair will do a lot of talking.”

There you have it! Exactly how to get Kim’s new look and make it last for as long as Kim is in this pretty pink phase.

