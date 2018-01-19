Kim Kardashian West is going to bed in style.

The KKW beauty mogul, 37, ended her busy day of social media posts and clapbacks late Thursday evening with an Instagram photo of herself reclining on a silver Rolls-Royce.

good night A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 18, 2018 at 9:20pm PST

“Good night,” Kardashian West captioned the photo, wearing nothing but white Calvin Klein high-waisted underwear and a white sports bra while showing off her toned legs.

Prior to the racy shot – which was captured by Kardashian Christmas Card photographer Eli Russell Linnetz – Kardashian West was very active on social media, posting about everything from her children’s achievements to her sister’s ex.

Kim Kardashian West Donato Sardella/Getty Images for The Tot

The new mother of three set the record straight on Thursday and threw some major shade at her pregnant sister Khloé Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom.

Odom appeared on an episode of BET’s Mancave where he discussed his failed marriage to Khloé and the moment he realized their relationship was “over.”

“I still got my shawty’s name still on me — I mean, her initials still on me,” he said in the preview about his tattoo of Khloé’s initials. “For no reason.”

“I understand when it’s over, it’s over,” Odom shared about their relationship, and added with a smile: “When she was with her second or third NBA ball player, I could see that.”

Or second or third brothel https://t.co/iYYJ1NehOe — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 18, 2018

Kardashian West stood up for her sister and responded with a fiery tweet, writing, “Or second or third brothel.”

Khloé refiled for divorce after Odom had recovered from a coma after being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel in October 2015. Their split was finalized in December 2016.

Odom still thinks highly of Khloé, who is expecting her first child — a baby boy — with Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson this year.

Asked by host Jeff Johnson in the same preview about Khloé being pregnant, Odom said he’s “happy for her.”

“She took care of me, she’ll be a good mother,” he said. “For real. She’s a great woman.”