Kim Kardashian Admits She Cheated On Her High School Tests By Writing The Answers Under Her Skirt

If you think you know everything about Kim Kardashian at this point, you’re wrong. For the past decade since Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered, the star’s been an open book on her hit E! show; on Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter; and she’s shown us multiple variations of her naked body on the cover of Paper magazine, Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott’s new photography book and more. But yes, the soon-to-be mom of three is still coming up with ways to surprise you.

Kardashian took the hot seat on Ellen Degeneres‘ Ellen’s Show Me More Show (which airs exclusively on YouTube) to answer the comedian’s burning questions for the KKW Beauty mogul. The biggest bombshell? Kardashian admitted that back in high school, she’d use her school uniform skirt to score good graes.

“We would wear uniforms, so I would wear this little skirt,” the star said. “I used to cheat on all of my tests. I would flip up the skirt and write all of the answers in washable ink. And what’s the teacher gonna do? Ask you to lift up your skirt? Like, sexual harassment!”

Kardashian’s not wearing plaid schoolgirl skirts anymore (instead she prefers to stick with bike shorts, see-through leggings and fanny packs). And she credits her self-proclaimed improving sense of style courtesy to her husband Kanye West, who’s given the star a complete closet makeover.

When asked who has a better sense of style, Kardashian hands it to her husband: “I mean, natural fashion sense? Probably him,” she says. “I think I’ve learned to grow into it and learned to really love fashion. I’d say it’s like a tie now.”

The style influencer herself says she looks towards Cher, who she channeled on her recent Harper’s Bazaar Arabia cover, for style inspiration. “My dream of life would be to look in her closet one day and just, I would die. I would die,” Kardashian said.

One thing you might not be surprised to learn? The star’s favorite body part: “My upper stomach, if that is even a thing,” she said.

