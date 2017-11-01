Kim Kardashian Morphs Into Selena Quintanilla Making the Late Queen of Tejano Music This Year’s Celeb-Loved Costume

It’s official: Selena Quintanilla is this year’s top Halloween costume.

And Kim Kardashian West became the latest celebrity to transform into the late Queen of Tejano music following in the footsteps of Demi Lovato and America Ferrera this spooky season.

“My fave Selena!” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 37, captioned a series of three videos on Twitter Tuesday.

Kardashian West paid tribute by donning a purple jumpsuit similar to the one Quintanilla wore at her final concert before her tragic death at the hands of her fan club’s president, Yolanda Saldívar, in 1995.

My fave Selena!!!! pic.twitter.com/DVKSSRxnxy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 1, 2017

To complete her costume, the wife of Kanye West put on a black wig with bangs and wore red lipstick.

RELATED GALLERY: See All of Kim Kardashian’s Sexy, Music Legend-Inspired Halloween Costumes from the Weekend

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

It appears Kardashian West followed a music theme for her choice of Halloween outfits.

She kicked off the holiday weekend by transforming into Cher with the exact custom-made replica of the icon’s outfit at the 1973 Academy Awards. BFF Jonathan Cheban accompanied her as Sonny Bono.

She also paid homage to Aaliyah by sporting a crystal-encrusted triangle bra, J Brand leather pants and Balenciaga booties. She ultimately received backlash from fans online.

Basically twins. It's Halloween on @nbcsuperstore tonight and I am v. excited about Amy's costume choice. #Selena #Halloween A post shared by America Ferrera (@americaferrera) on Oct 26, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

Then, a turn to old Hollywood. Kim opted for a silver sequined strapless gown, fur shawl, platinum blonde wig and a red lip to channel Madonna. Sister Kourtney emulated the late Michael Jackson in tight black curls, black gloves and a white button-up and blazer.

Amor for Quintanilla seems to be at an all-time high: Madame Tussauds in New York and Los Angeles recently unveiled wax sculptures of the late singer; Google commemorated her life and legacy in a Doodle; the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is unveiling her star posthumously on the Walk of Fame come Nov. 3.