There’s no denying Khloé Kardashian has had a week of high highs and low lows: On Monday, allegations of cheating surfaced against her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, along with footage of the alleged incidents dating back to October. Then on Thursday, Kardashian welcomed their daughter amid all of the drama. As reports continued to spring up, and Khloé remained in Cleveland awaiting the birth, all eyes were on the tight-knit family to see if they would respond to the drama, if at all.

Watch the full special Born Kardashian streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

So, when Kim Kardashian West posted three swimsuit photos from a trip to Turks and Caicos with sister Kourtney as events unfolded, some perceived the photos to be insensitive to Khloé. Not to mention, social media claimed Monday as #NationalSiblingDay, a moment Kardashian West indulged in by posting a snap with Kourtney wearing coordinating black bikinis and Dior visors, with no mention of Khloé, or younger sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. For now, the deleted photos remain on her Twitter feed.

Interestingly, all the swimsuit photos posted before the scandal broke remain on her Instagram feed.

Kourtney also posted photos from the Turks and Caicos trip both before and after the news, and for now she’s kept them up on her feed.

Following the trip, Khloé’s family flew to Cleveland to be by her side for the birth amid the sudden turmoil. “They’re trying to keep her emotionally stable. The whole family is beyond pissed at Tristan,” a source tells PEOPLE, adding that the plan is to move her back to L.A. as quickly as possible. “The goal is to get Khloé out of there as fast as they can without jeopardizing the safety of the baby after she’s arrived. Khloé just wants to be home.”