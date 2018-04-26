Kim Kardashian Debuts Fragrance Bottle Inspired by her Naked Form After Kanye West's Twitter Spree

Kim Kardashian West just revealed her latest fragrance bottle and, as promised, it’s shaped like her body.

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37, unveiled the bottle for her newest scent ‘KKW Body’ on social media.

“Alright guys, I want to show you my bottle for ‘KKW Body,'” Kardashian West said in her Instagram story, as she opened up a grey colored box, which featured a nude figure, inspired by her own body, inside.

“So this is not the press box you guys, this is the regular box,” she continued. “I didn’t do press boxes because I wanted everyone to get this amazing box, I thought this was such a cool box within itself, that the bottle is like on a statue pedestal like a statue in a museum.”

Kim Kardashian's new fragrance Kim Kardashian Instagram

For the past three days, the reality star has been posting a series of suggestive nude images to promote her fragrance, despite the drama surrounding her husband, Kanye West, who spent Wednesday on Twitter spree after some in his inner circle expressed concern about him.

On Monday, Kardashian West shared a photo, in which she’s posing topless with her arm across her chest, to announce the launch of the fragrance. “KKW BODY 4.30 by Vanessa Beecroft,” she captioned the snap, noting that controversial artist, Beecroft, is involved in the project.

In a separate post on Tuesday, Kardashian West shared a full-frontal nude picture of herself. In the behind-the-scenes photograph, the mom of three was covered in grey plaster, but that was not enough to cover her nether region or her nipples, so she was forced to blur out her private parts.

“We took a mold of my body and made it a perfume bottle,” she captioned the revealing image.

Before unveiling her new fragrance bottle, Kardashian West defended her husband, who has been making headlines for his ongoing Twitter spree, in a series of tweets of her own.

“To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this… your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair,” she wrote.

Continued Kardashian West: “Yesterday it was announced that Kanye had parted ways with some business people and media outlets made this about Kanye’s mental health. Rather than just a simple business decision. So I’m glad he tweeted about the state of his company and all of the exciting things happening.”

“He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America?” she added. “Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair. He’s actually out of the sunken place when he’s being himself which is very expressive.”

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

Kardashian West also addressed her husband’s series of tweets about Donald Trump in which he called the president his “brother” and said the two “are both dragon energy.” (“You don’t have to agree with Trump but the mob can’t make me not love him,” he said, though he clarified: “I’m not even political. I’m not a Democrat or a Republican.”)

“When he spoke out about Trump… Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this,” the mom of three said. “But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions, even if really different from mine.”

“He never said he agrees with his politics,” she added.

Last but not least, Kardashian West praised her husband for being unique, even if he’s not universally liked.

“Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is and you will all praise them!” she wrote. “Kanye is years ahead of his time.”