Kim Kardashian's Cryptic Instagram Post Sends Internet Into a Frenzy Over Possible Baby Name

Kim Kardashian West has yet to announce her newborn daughter’s name.

But when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 37, shared a cryptic photo of a Louis Vuitton monogram on Wednesday, she had fans guessing that she and husband Kanye West, 40, new daughter’s name was inspired by the fashion house.

Kim Kardashian sent the internet into overdrive Splash

Popular guesses included “Elle V West,” “LV West” and “Louis West.”

The stylish couple are big fans of Louis Vuitton as just prior to their baby girl arrived via surrogate on Monday, the KKW Beauty mogul shared photos of trash cans decorated with the Louis Vuitton logo.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 17, 2018 at 5:58pm PST

In addition, West has been a longtime fan, often making Louis Vuitton references in his music including “Stronger,” “Runaway Love,” “Gold Digger,” “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” “The Glory” and “Pinocchio Story.”

After all, he is nicknamed the Louis Vuitton Don.

However, Kardashian’s cryptic Instagram is far more likely to be in honor of the label’s artistic director.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently showed off her Louis Vuitton-inspired trash cans Kim Kardashian/Snapchat

On Wednesday, it was announced that Kim Jones, the artistic director of men’s wear at Louis Vuitton, would be stepping down after seven years.

Jones’s Fall 2018 runway show on Thursday will be his last for Louis Vuitton, according to Vogue.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

RELATED: 20 Baby Name Suggestions Kanye and Kim Kardashian West Should Definitely Consider

Fans may have a while to wait until they find out the name of the couple’s little one, as they are still deciding themselves.

“They still don’t have a name,” an insider previously told PEOPLE. “They’ve been thinking about it for months and they want to make sure it’s right.”

Could Kardashian West’s LV photo be a tribute to Jones? Sound off in the comments below!