Exactly How to Contour Like Kim Kardashian, According to Kim Kardashian

Want to learn how to recreate Kim’s signature contoured look? We’ll leave that to the star herself, who just revealed her go-to tricks using her new KKW Beauty kits

By @jillianruffo

Courtesy KKW Beauty

LEARN HOW TO CREATE KIM'S SIGNATURE CONTOUR

Kim Kardashian West basically invented the trend of perfectly sculpted skin. Which is why, after years of practicing the look, she's created her own products -- KKW Beauty -- so we too can acheive a Kardashian-quality complexion at home. Now, with the help of her go-to makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, the star has become a pro at her own contouring -- and she's teaching the world how it's done. 

"In honor of the restock today, I'm gonna do my makeup a little bit," she says in an Instagram story about her second launch of her KKW Beauty kits, adding, "I personally use the medium contour kit, but if I'm tan I use the dark."

Here, follow along while she shares her tips and tricks.

Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

STEP 1

Before she starts, Kim highlights the bridge of her nose and her cupid's bow with the metallic side of her highlighting stick.

Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

STEP 2

Then she applies the matte white highlighter under her eyes. "This isn't really concealer but I do use it like that sometimes, just because my undereyes are really dark," she says.

Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

STEP 3

"I love to put the highlighter here on my laugh lines, cause it just makes it all kind of go away," she explains, coloring around her nose and between her eyebrows.

Courtesy Kim Kardashian Instagram

STEP 4

She then colors in the area around her hairline, and continues to create a 3-shape from her hairline, along her cheek bone and down her jaw line.

Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

STEP 5

Next up, she draws a thin line down each side of her nose using the light shade from her medium kit, "so my nose doesn't have too much contour," she says.

Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

STEP 6

Before she blends, she tops off her lips with a few swipes of brown.

Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

STEP 7

"I always use this Tatcha spray so I can wet the brush -- the little sponge side and the brush -- before I start blending," she recommends.

STEP 8

"I like to blend into the hairline cause I love it to be seamless," she says, while using the brush side of her tool in circular motions.

Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

STEP 9

The blending continues...

Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

STEP 10

Kim then switches to the sponge side to blend her nose.

Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

STEP 11

Next, she moves onto blending all of her highlighted areas with the sponge, saying, "This I like cause it gets right under the eye."

Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

STEP 12

She continues to work the product into her skin until every line disappears.

Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

STEP 13

And last but not least, she goes in with the highlighter to add shine at the high points of her cheekbones and down her nose.

Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

THE FINALE

That's a wrap! Next, she's ready to finish her glam. "So I have no other makeup on, I still have to conceal and do the rest of my makeup," she says.

