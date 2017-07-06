LEARN HOW TO CREATE KIM'S SIGNATURE CONTOUR

Kim Kardashian West basically invented the trend of perfectly sculpted skin. Which is why, after years of practicing the look, she's created her own products -- KKW Beauty -- so we too can acheive a Kardashian-quality complexion at home. Now, with the help of her go-to makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, the star has become a pro at her own contouring -- and she's teaching the world how it's done.

"In honor of the restock today, I'm gonna do my makeup a little bit," she says in an Instagram story about her second launch of her KKW Beauty kits, adding, "I personally use the medium contour kit, but if I'm tan I use the dark."

Here, follow along while she shares her tips and tricks.