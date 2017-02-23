Kim Kardashian Is Back Wearing Her Beloved Corsets

Since Kim Kardashian has emerged back in the spotlight after her traumatic robbery, the reality star has undergone a total social media and sartorial makeover. Gone are the multi-million dollar jewels, as are the skintight latex dresses, the full face of contour makeup, and even the many, many nude selfies that she once held so dear. In their place, a much more casual, toned down Kim has emerged, one regularly clad in huge sweatpants with almost no makeup and simple, straight hair. But every now and then she gives us a small glimpse at the woman she used to be, like on Wednesday when she stepped out wearing one of her most beloved wardrobe staples of yesteryear.

While Kim has developed a bit of a fashion uniform as of late, while out for a stroll around the Woodland Hills neighborhood in Los Angeles, the Kimoji CEO decided to switch things up, returning to a tried and true favorite–her corset. However, she kept the rest of her look true to her comfy new aesthetic, pairing the white lace corset top with an oversize pair of gray Yeezy sweatpants and sock booties and a XXL tan puffer jacket.

RELATED PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian’s Paris Fashion Week Parade: See All Her Sexy, Skin-Baring Looks

But the real story here is all in the accessories. While she may be toning down her daily carat count, the Selfish auteur did add two thin, delicate gold chokers, one of which reads Calabasas. She also heightened the ’90s street style vibe of her outfit by adding a pair of clear orange rectangular sunglasses and the tiniest leather Birkin bag known to man (possibly from North’s collection?). Only time will tell if Kim’s new aesthetic is here to stay, but in the meantime Rihanna might want to keep a close eye on her personal collection of ginormous puffer coats.

What do you think of Kim’s latest look? Would you wear it? Sound off below!