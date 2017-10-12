Kim Kardashian‘s the queen of contouring, but even an expert at chiseling her cheekbones still always has room to learn to better perfect her technique, which is exactly what the soon-to-be mom-of-three showed us last night on her Instagram story.

The KKW Beauty mogul has been becoming more well-versed in the beauty vlogger world, especially after appearing in multiple YouTube tutorial videos alongside makeup gurus like Jaclyn Hill and Patrick Starr, and she seems to scour Instagram to learn cool new contouring techniques from some of her biggest fans.

Kardashian posted screenshots from the London-based YouTube beauty sensation Nina Vee‘s Instagram account, which showed the vlogger contouring her face with the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star’s cream contour sticks using a method a little different than Kardashian’s tried-and-true technique.

So, Kardashian decided to try it herself and documented it all on her Instagram story.

@kkwbeauty @kimkardashian Contour & Highlight Set in action! Slide into the second picture to see final results. I filmed a video on it too with a review & first impressions which will be up next week on my YouTube channel (link in Bio) #kkwbeauty #kimkardashian #contour #highlighter #kimkardashianwest A post shared by N I N A V E E (@theninavee) on Jul 8, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

“Okay guys, I am going to contour and highlight using most of the techniques like that girl on my Insta stories that I posted,” Kardashian said as she modeled the unblended contour and highlight while wearing a cleavage-revealing plunging white tank top and a gold pendant which appears to be from her husband’s Yeezy jewelry line.

In terms of the technique Kardashian did, the star layered the two different shades of contour color next to each other (with the lighter shade on top) on her cheekbones and focused much of the matte highlight shade directly above her jawline and at the center of her forehead. And instead of drawing the contour shade in a “U” shape along her hairline like she normally does, Kardashian drew a few lines out towards the center of her forehead on both the left and right sides of it.

Since the reality star’s KKW Beauty line launched this past June with four cream contour kit sets (ranging from shades light to deep dark), Kardashian unveiled three powder contour kits which launched in August and teased an upcoming gardenia fragrance we’re crossing our fingers will come out soon.

In the meantime, Kardashian’s busy prepping for the birth of her third baby (which she’s having with husband Kanye West via surrogate). The star was recently spotted shopping for supplies and filming for KUWTK at Buy Buy Baby in Calabasas with older sister Kourtney Kardashian.

The outing happened not long after we learned that the middle Kardashian sister isn’t the only one expecting: multiple sources have confirmed to PEOPLE that Khloé Kardashianand Kylie Jenner are both pregnant with their first children, both due just around the same time as Kim.

“The entire family is over the moon. Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “Given her health scares in the past, Kim felt the need to hire a surrogacy agency that helped serve as the liaison in finding a healthy woman who would be a great surrogate option for her and Kanye. Both of them have been super involved in the process.”

