Kim Kardashian West Faces $100 Million Lawsuit Over LuMee Phone Cases

Kim Kardashian West‘s perfectly lit selfies have made her the target of a lawsuit.

The reality star’s company, Kimisaprincess Inc., is facing a $100 million patent infringement lawsuit over the LuMee phone case she endorses, according to Pret-a- Reporter.

The smartphone case has a light-up feature to assist in capturing the ideal selfie, but a man named Hooshmand Harooni says LuMee stole his idea.

The BBC reports Harooni claims he patented an “integrated lighting accessory and case for a mobile phone device” in 2013. He licensed the innovation to a company called Snaplight, but they say Snaplight’s profits have suffered as a result of Kardashian West’s promotion of the similar product.

Bardia Rahim, founder of Snaplight, said LuMee “created doubt in our technological and operational integrity” by launching the product. “It’s illegal to try and monopolize the market, but more than that, it’s un-American to do it when you’re being deceptive and unethical the entire time.”

Snaplight is seeking $100 million in lost profits, according to TMZ.

A representative for the Kardashians told TMZ, “The patent lawsuit filed by Snap Light has no merit and is just another attempted shakedown. Kim has done absolutely nothing wrong.”

On the Ellen Show today Hilary Clinton talks about how she never looked better in our perfectly lit selfie! #LUMEE pic.twitter.com/6svy37T46u — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 11, 2016

Urban Outfitters is also being sued for having “benefited financially through increased sales of the LuMee selfie cases,” according to Pret-a- Reporter.

Kardashian West, 36, has promoted LuMee numerous times on social media, including a famous selfie with Hillary Clinton.

LuMee cases cost $39.95 for the standard version or $69.95 for a cover with lights on both sides.

LuMee founder Allan Shoemake told Fashionista in a June interview that Kardashian West was using the product before they officially partnered in 2016.

“January 2016 was the first time Kim promoted [the LuMee], and we doubled the sales from 2015 in one month,” he said. “She certainly moves the needle.”