Kim Kardashian Claps Back at Lindsay Lohan for Braids Diss, Slams Her 'Sudden Foreign Accent'

Kim Kardashian West is owning her new look. After a rapid-fire posting spree in which she introduced us to “Bo West” (and dared to bare a whole lot of skin staying true to her “nude selfies until I die” mantra), Kardashian West has proven that she does not care what anyone thinks about her hair, her body or her love of NSFW selfies. And that includes Lindsay Lohan.

Kardashian West’s new blonde cornrows, which she called “Bo Derek braids,” have been receiving heavy backlash on Instagram, with many accusing the star of cultural appropriation.

Lohan, who used to be friendly with Kardashian West back in the early aughts, commented on a photo celebrity blogger Perez Hilton posted of the reality star’s new braids, asking fans to weigh in on her look.

“I am confused,” Lohan wrote to which Kardashian West clapped back, “You know what’s confusing….. Your sudden foreign accent.”

Kardashian West is referring to the puzzling European accent Lohan adopted in late 2016 after a year of traveling.

“It’s a mixture of most of the languages I can understand or am trying to learn,” she told the Daily Mail at the time. “I’ve been learning different languages since I was a child. I’m fluent in English and French can understand Russian and am learning Turkish, Italian and Arabic.”

Lindsay Lohan and Kim Kardashian at an event in 2006.

However, during a recent appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Lohan’s accent was noticeably missing. She does, however, have big plans to move abroad.

“I’m discussing designing an island in Dubai,” the 31-year-old star told Williams. “I have a lot of little projects there because I like to keep busy. So, when I’m finished filming [British sitcom] Sick Note I can go back to Dubai, start the lipstick, discuss that and then design this island — Lohan Island.”

It’s safe to say we know one star who won’t be vacationing on Lohan Island.