WATCH: If You’re Curious How Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian Got ‘Cher Hair,’ This Is It

From leather pants to fringe and crop tops, nearly every style from Cher’s iconic look has returned. The most recent? Her silky, waist-length hair — a.k.a. “Cher Hair” — which stars like Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Nicki Minaj, Jourdan Dunn and many more have adopted the past few months. But they haven’t all magically grown their hair down to their hip bones overnight. Actually, they all turn to celebrity hairstylist and Color Wow brand ambassador Chris Appleton to get the look.

“The long hair ‘Cher hair trend has become such a big look this season because it’s such a striking and confident look,” Appleton tells PeopleStyle. “It’s eye catching, it’s sexy and it’s strong. It’s really iconic.”

Now he’s showing you how to get it, too, in the “How It’s Done” video (watch it above).

Below, all of the products you need to try the trend.

Hair Dryer

Buy It! Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, $399; sephora.com

Round Brush

Buy It! Moroccanoil Ceramic Thermal Round Brush, $30; nordstrom.com

Glossing Cream

Buy It! Color Wow Pop and Lock Crystallite Shellac, $18; dermstore.com

Flat Iron

Buy It! Harry Josh Pro Tools Ceramic Styling Iron, $200; dermstore.com

Hairspray

L’Oreal Elnett Strong Hold Hairspray, $14.99; target.com

Hair Extensions

The Sassy Collection Human Hair Extensions, $139.99; sallybeauty.com

Would you try the look? Sound off below!