Kim Kardashian Channels ‘Cher Vibes’ in Custom-Made Costume for ’70s-Themed Halloween Party

It’s Sonny & Cher — Kim Kardashian West style!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, proved once again that she was a dead ringer for Cher, dressing up for Halloween Friday night in a custom-made outfit that replicated the 71-year-old music icon’s exact look from the 1973 Academy Awards.

“Cher definitely has a better body,” Kardashian West said on Periscope. “Her stomach… I don’t think anyone could compare.”

The reality star uncannily resembled the singer, wearing a long black wig, that was a one-time replacement for her blonde locks. In addition, she used sister Kylie Jenner’s purple eyeshadow palette from Kylie Cosmetics.

“Because I love her and we’re going to a ’70s party. You know I love her,” the reality star said about her Cher costume.

Kardashian West’s best friend, Jonathan Cheban, transformed into Cher’s husband, Sonny Bono, wearing a suit, wig and moustache in order to complement the mother of two’s outfit.

“We got an exact suit made,” Kardashian West said of his costume.

Our inspo for the night #HalloweKKWeen pic.twitter.com/fUzXpY5a5C — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 28, 2017

She shared videos of their costumes on Twitter, with Cher’s “Believe” playing in the background. Her yellow crop top was bejeweled with a band around the lower half of her ribs, as well as along the collar.

The reality star complemented the look with purple eyeshadow, large, gold hoop earrings, and purple nails.

The last time Kardashian West dressed up as Cher she was on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia September issue.

The star told the magazine she admired Cher’s taste and named her as her “number one style icon.”

Copying the singer’s notoriously long black hair and feathery lashes, as well as a beaded dress.

“She’s always had the sickest style, I’m obsessed with her,” Kardashian West told the magazine of the multihyphenate performer. “To think that she was wearing these sheer dresses in the ’70s and just what people must have thought back then.”

PEOPLE previously confirmed that Kim will welcome her third child with husband Kanye West, 40, this winter via surrogate.