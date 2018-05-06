Kim Kardashian Brings Back Cher Hair for Trip to Music Legend's Las Vegas Show

When Kim Kardashian West attends her style icon’s concert, she goes all out to look the part.

The 37-year-old reality star headed to Las Vegas for part two of her 20-year high school reunion, channeling Cher as pals enjoyed a night out at the music icon’s Sin City show. After all, what’s a more appropriate tune than “If I Could Turn Back Time” for the gathering?

Kardashian West wore a midriff-baring black top with matching pants, both with colorful beaded embellishments under a furry jacket. Her turquoise earrings, necklaces and bracelets perfectly coordinated with her bold eyeshadow. And of course, she brought back her “Cher hair,” long locks parted down the middle.

During the performance, she shared footage of her high school girlfriends singing along and dancing to songs like “I Got You Babe” and “The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s in His Kiss).”

Kim Kardashian Splash News

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Kardashian West’s admiration for Cher is no secret. On top of emulating the 71-year-old singer for Halloween this past year — with pal Jonathan Cheban transformed into Cher’s ex-husband, the late Sonny Bono — she recreated some of the singer’s most famous looks in a cover shoot for Harper’s Bazaar Arabia.

“She’s always had the sickest style, I’m obsessed with her,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told the magazine of the performer. “To think that she was wearing these sheer dresses in the ’70s and just what people must have thought back then.”

Cher felt honored that Kardashian West chose to celebrate her famous style for the magazine, tweeting a message of support and telling PEOPLE the shoot was “really fun.”

Neilson Barnard/Getty; Ron Galella/WireImage

Kardashian West’s trip to Las Vegas comes as her husband Kanye West is under fire for previous comments he made about slavery being “a choice” during a live TMZ interview earlier this week.

The couple escaped to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with their three children so the rapper could put the finishing touches on his album, due May 25, PEOPLE confirmed.

A Keeping Up with the Kardashians source told PEOPLE Kardashian West “happily joined Kanye in Jackson Hole.”

“She wants to be supportive so he can finish his album,” the source said. “The album has caused Kanye a lot of stress. He is a perfectionist and wants the music to be amazing.”

Kardashian West is due to attend the Met Gala on Monday in New York City, where her sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner spent the weekend ahead of the annual event.