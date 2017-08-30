Kim Kardashian Channels Cher: 'I Don't Think for a Second That [as] a Mom You Can't Be Sexy Anymore'

Earlier this week Kim Kardashian debuted an entirely new look with her Jackie Kennedy Onassis photoshoot. She completely transformed into the former First Lady by donning the same bouffant hairdo, glamorous elbow-length gloves and oversize square sunglasses throughout the spread for a look that truly made us double take. But it was only a few days before she totally transformed again, with a brand new magazine photoshoot where she channeled another star from the 1960s, Cher.

Kardashian graces the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia‘s September issue dressed as her “number one style icon.” She copied Cher’s notoriously long locks and feathery lashes, wearing a fringe, beaded dress you could envision the performer sashaying in at Studio 54.

“She’s always had the sickest style, I’m obsessed with her,” Kardashian told the magazine of the multihyphenate performer. “To think that she was wearing these sheer dresses in the ’70s and just what people must have thought back then.”

Cher was a true pioneer of DGAF dressing, which is the same type of attitude Kardashian is channeling now. She says she doesn’t care if anyone criticizes the sexy photoshoots and persona she exudes after having kids. “At the end of the day I still have to be me,” she said. “If doing sexy shoots makes me feel confident, then I’m okay with it. That might not be appropriate for some people, and there’s a time and a place. There’s certain things I’ll show my kids and certain things I won’t show my kids. But generally I am okay with it. In moderation.”

She also cheers on other moms to do what makes them feel good too. “More power to the moms that look really good, work really hard, do what they can so that they still feel sexy, still feel good about themselves,” she said. “I don’t think for a second that because you become a mom you can’t be sexy any more.”

She talks about the fear she has for her kids whenever they get on social media, saying it “doesn’t seem like the safest place” with so much cyberbullying and negative comments and hopes to see a change soon. “I hope it changes. I hope people stop being so negative. We can only go further if everyone uplifts each other and supports one another.”

And while she has one of the most-followed social media accounts on the planet, she warns people not to fall for that #Instagramenvy trap. “Some people can make their lives look so amazing and it’s all a façade,” she said. “Instagram moments should just be beautiful and fun and whatever makes you happy. There shouldn’t be that much pressure to try to catch up.”

As Kardashian pays homage to the stars she’s influenced by, she’s clearly on her way to inspiring a whole new set of followers herself.

