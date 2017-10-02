Chances are, you’ve heard of — or you already use — the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz pencil. It’s in almost every star’s makeup bag, glam pros swear by it and it’s always a best-seller at Sephora. But the brow secret many stars also swear by is the founder of the brand herself, Anastasia Soare. The pro, who recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of launching her Beverly Hills brow studio in 1997, has become the trusted brow stylist to every woman in the Kardashian-Jenner family, along with Jennifer Lopez and Eva Longoria, to name a few.

But unfortunately for us, we can’t keep Soare on speed dial like the KarJenner Krew can — so we had her teach us her ways. Watch the How It’s Done video above to learn her signature 6 steps for creating the brows of your dreams.

Step 1: Mark

Using a long narrow object, like the handle of a makeup brush, measure where your brows should start, arch, and end. According to Soare, the beginning of your brows should line up with the center of your nostril, your arch should fall in line with the tip of you nose and the iris of your eye, and the tail of your brows should line up with the outer corner of your nose and the outer corner of your eye.

Step 2: Prime

Soare preps the brows for powder by applying a clear wax all over.

Step 3: Stencil

The pro recommends using a brow stencil, brush and brow powder to map out the perfect shape.

Step 4: Groom

Now for the tricky part. Once you’ve decided on your shape, tweeze and trim any rogue hairs that fall outside the lines. Just make sure to take it one hair at a time, in order to avoid tweezing them too thin or trimming the strands too short.

Step 5: Fill

Using your brow powder and brush, fill in any sparse areas with small strokes.

Step 6: Highlight & Set

Swipe a champagne colored highlighter along the bottom edges of your brows to define your arches, and then lock the hairs in place with a clear brow gel.

What’s your favorite product from the pro? Sound off below.