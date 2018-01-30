Kim Kardashian Says She Gives 'Zero F—' In Wake Of Her 'Bo Derek' Braids Controversy

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 29, 2018 at 5:38pm PST

Kim Kardashian West is facing backlash for posting several photos of herself in blonde cornrows — but she is not backing down.

Hours after posting a flurry of near-nude photographs with her hair in cornrows, the mother of three, 37, shared a photo of herself reclining on a bed with a phone pressed to her ear with the caption, “Hi, can I get zero f—s please, thanks.”

Kardashian West declared herself “Bo West” after Bo Derek, the 1970s actress, who wore a similar braided hairstyle in the 1979 film 10, which featured an iconic scene of the star running down a beach.

The KKW beauty mogul also slammed Lindsay Lohan earlier Monday for writing, “I am confused,” on a photo celebrity blogger Perez Hilton posted of the reality star’s new cornrows.

Kardashian West clapped back, “You know what’s confusing….. Your sudden foreign accent.”

im so tired with the whole kim kardashian does something ignorant, black women tell her, she feigns innocence and apologizes, and repeats the whole cycle 2 months later IM T I R E D pic.twitter.com/LWe8r2IyUa — 🇳🇬la reina (@queeneeks) January 29, 2018

They are called Fulani braids or some may even say corn rows. You could of called them either one but you called them "Bo derek" giving credit to a white woman for a black style knowing you already catch heat for culture vulturing. #KimKardashian #culturalvul pic.twitter.com/aIF4NzJ9rw — Roses🌷 (@Teenagenature) January 29, 2018

This is not the first time Kardashian West has been accused of cultural appropriation. When she and her sisters used to wear their hair in cornrows which they and other non-African Americans dubbed “boxer braids” instead of cornrows or Fulani-style braids, they were publically criticized on social media and by other celebrities.

Several people on social media took issue with Kardashian West’s latest hairstyle, taking time to credit the braids as Fulani braids which were inspired by the Fulani women of East and West Africa.

I am squealing like a little pig looking at all of Kimberly's Instagram's from the day! Oh my God is she not sooooooo on fire right now? FEELING THE FANTASY ✨ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 30, 2018

Between her pictures and her clap backs…. I'm just living for it all. Confidence looks great on you Keeks — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 30, 2018

“They are called Fulani braids or some may even say cornrows,” one user wrote. “You could of called them either one but you called them ‘Bo Derek’ giving credit to a white woman for a black style knowing you already catch heat for culture vulturing.”

Kardashian West’s sister Khloé tweeted her support Monday night, writing, “I am squealing like a little pig looking at all of Kimberly’s Instagram’s from the day! Oh my God is she not sooooooo on fire right now? FEELING THE FANTASY.”

She added in a separate tweet, “Between her pictures and her clap backs…. I’m just living for it all. Confidence looks great on you Keeks.”