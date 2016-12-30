See Kim Kardashian Get Butt Makeup Applied

Any celebrity makeup pro can tell you that your relationship with your clients can often be more intimate than that of theirs with their significant others. You know all their deepest, darkest secrets, see them at their most vulnerable, and sometimes, you get to get right up in their bits to put makeup there. You probably can imagine what that looks like, but thanks to Kim Kardashian’s longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, you no longer have to imagine: He’s sharing photos depicting the whole endeavor.

As a guest poster on her app, Dedivanovic took the opportunity to share some behind-the-scenes shots of her getting-glam process before the 2016 VMAs. The star wore a vintage Galliano dress she pulled from her own closet, a “bronzed natural beauty look” inspired by a recent trip to Mexico, and a healthy application of body makeup courtesy of her makeup artist. And for those unaccustomed to the ins and outs of body makeup, there are a lot of ins and outs to consider. Just see these photos, from every angle.

“You thought I only worked on the face?” Dedivanovic captioned one Instagram, before sharing a couple more shots you’ll see on the app. He is pictured diligently evening out her skin tone all over her lower half as she strikes a series of compromising poses.

😬What really goes on before a red carpet event? I'm sharing behind the scenes photos of us getting ready for the VMAs on Kim's app. One of my fave looks of the year. #MakeupByMario #kimkardashian A photo posted by Mario Dedivanovic (@makeupbymario) on Dec 30, 2016 at 8:54am PST

You thought I only worked on the face? 😂 BTS glam from the VMAs today on KKW app. #MakeupByMario A photo posted by Mario Dedivanovic (@makeupbymario) on Dec 30, 2016 at 9:00am PST

So the next time you admire a celebrity’s bronze glow, just remember the dedicated makeup artist who had to get all up in there to make it happen, and feel glad that your getting-ready routine is slightly less involved.