Kim Kardashian Almost 'Forgot' to Post This Sexy Black Bikini Selfie, But Don't Worry She Did

Kim Kardashian West has no shortage of nearly naked selfies to share on social media.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who welcomed her third child, daughter Chicago West, on Jan. 15 via surrogate, kicked off her Tuesday morning with a sexy bikini mirror selfie which she says she “forgot to post” last night.

In the revealing snap, Kardashian West showed off her hard-earned abs (she works out with trainer Melissa Alcantara six days a week) in a black string bikini top and G-string bottoms paired with a thick diamond choker necklace, despite revealing she didn’t know if she would ever wear jewelry again after her Paris robbery in 2016.

Forgot to post this last night A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 13, 2018 at 6:06am PST

The selfie appears to be a throwback photo taken while the star was doing a photo shoot in this look, which she shared previously on her Instagram at the end of January.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 30, 2018 at 4:11pm PST

A few minutes after posting her bikini selfie, Kardashian West shared an image of herself taken by photographer Sita Abellan for ODDA magazine wearing a patterned Emilio Pucci robe, her hair wrapped up in a pink towel (a la Rita Ora at the MTV EMAs), banana-shaped gold drop earrings and a grill in her mouth.

Good Morning! @oddamagazine 📸@sitabellan A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 13, 2018 at 6:42am PST

At the end of January, Kardashian West blew up the Internet once again when she shared a series of nude shots from a photoshoot wearing Bo Derek-inspired corn row braids, including a completely topless photo with only her nipples slightly blurred out.

Kardashian West faced so much backlash on the Internet for wearing the Bo Derek braids and for sharing such revealing photos online that even talk show host Wendy Williams chimed in.

BO WEST A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 29, 2018 at 12:58pm PST

“Kim it’s clear Kanye has nothing for you except dribble and dribble and feeble conversation,” Williams said, slamming the star. “It is clear that Kanye does not pay attention to you. It’s clear to me that you’re desperately trying to stay in the spotlight.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian’s Best Biker Shorts Moments

The #momofthree has been on a spree of posting body-baring photos lately, and even recruited her own daughter North West, 4½, to be her personal photographer.

Kardashian shared a photo of herself standing in front of a full-length mirror wearing an unclasped bra, black spandex and concealing her chest with her hands and revealed in the caption the picture was actually snapped by North (who can be seen in the mirror’s reflection).

📸 by North A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 8, 2018 at 8:44am PST

Of course, Instagram quickly became divided in the comments of the photograph about how appropriate it is for Kardashian West to let her daughter take semi-nude photos of her.

“I wonder how many people would get social services called on them if this was anyone else but Kim K?? This is subpar parenting,” user Campzan wrote.

But others supported Kardashian West’s decision to take and post the photo. Carolinepool98 shared: “How is this bad? My mom used to change in front of me all the time. It’s normal with moms and daughters, at least where I’m from. Maybe North was just playing with the camera when Kim was changing. It’s normal, y’all. Stop reaching.”