Kim Kardashian‘s swimwear collection continues to surprise us. Days after showing off her curves in a bedazzled, crystal-covered “bedtime” bikini, the 36-year-old star hit the beach for a girls weekend in Mexico in honor of Kourtney Kardashian’s 38th birthday, and she made sure to pack a vintage Dior two-piece from the archives for the occasion.

The “Dior” printed suit featured red, yellow and green trim and a buckle at the waist, reminiscent of the Dior “Rasta” handbag collection from 2004. It’s also very on theme with her 4/20 Kimoji merch drop. She teamed the two-piece with a heavy dose of beach jewelry including a layer of gold necklaces, gold hoops and mirrored futuristic sunglasses that look to be from Rihanna’s eyewear collection with Dior.

Given that Kim is the person who birthed the “furkini” into existence, her swimsuit styles always need to make a statement. (Seriously, how do you top a furkini?)

Kim and Kourtney were joined by their girl squad including Brittny Gastineau, Malika Haqq, Larsa Pippen and Steph Shep for the weekend getaway at the private Casa Aramara estate in Punta Mita, Mexico. Noticeably absent? Khloé and her revenge body.

We’re just happy that Kim is checking off “natural glow” from her Met Gala prep list. Fashion prom (on May 1) has been top of mind for the star, who recently recovered from the flu, which she controversially referred to as an “amazing” Met Gala diet after she lost 6 lbs.

What do you think of her Dior bikini moment? Share below.