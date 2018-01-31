Kim Kardashian Shares New Bikini Photo Without Her Cornrows In the Wake of Braid Backlash

Kim Kardashian West shared her seventh nearly-naked photo this week — and it’s only Tuesday.

This time, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 37, shared a behind-the-scenes photo from a bikini shoot without her controversial cornrows or “Bo Derek braids”.

In the captionless and undated photo, Kardashian West posed in front of a simple black background, wearing a black top and color-coordinated thong bottoms that she accessorized with a patterned coat and clear heels.

The KKW Beauty mogul’s platinum blonde hair is noticeably shorter with her black roots showing through the side part.

The mother of three has been heavily criticised for her choice of words and hairstyle with many accusing her of cultural appropriation since Sunday when she posted a video of herself on Snapchat saying, “So guys, I did Bo Derek braids. And I’m really into it.”

The latest bathing suit photo comes a day after Kardashian West said she gave ‘zero f—s’ in wake of her new cornrows causing a scandal on social media, in addition to more NSFW photos, including another nipple-revealing image.

Kardashian West nabbed headlines on Monday for clapping back at online critics — especially for her response to actress Lindsay Lohan. The actress said Kim’s braids were “confusing” to which Kardashian West replied, “So is your sudden accent.”

On Tuesday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, host Wendy Williams delivered a tirade on Kardashian West’s racy photo series during her “Hot Topics” segment.

“Kim it’s clear Kanye has nothing for you except dribble and dribble and evil conversation,” Williams said. “It is clear that Kanye does not pay attention to you. It’s clear to me that you’re desperately trying to stay in the spotlight.”

Meanwhile, not everyone was against Kardashian West.

Pregnant sister Khloé Kardashian praised her for her social media clap backs.

“I am squealing like a little pig looking at all of Kimberly’s Instagram’s from the day!” the Revenge Body host, 33, tweeted. “Oh my God is she not sooooooo on fire right now? FEELING THE FANTASY.”

“Between her pictures and her clap backs…. I’m just living for it all,” Khloé continued. “Confidence looks great on you Keeks.”