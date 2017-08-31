‘It’s Really Hot Today’: Kim Kardashian Celebrates a Summer Heatwave with a Bikini Photo

As triple-digit temperatures continue to plague California, Kim Kardashian West is looking back to cooler times.

The 36-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a throwback selfie on Instagram Wednesday night — which showed Kardashian West lounging on a chaise in a copper-colored two-piece.

It was a shot Kardashian West first shared in July 2014 while on vacation at the Casa Aramara private estate in Punta Mita, Mexico.

“Last day to get my tan in…” she wrote at the time.

On Wednesday, she went with the caption, “It’s really hot today,” instead.

There appears to be no relief in sight to the excessive heat warning hitting California.

According to the National Weather Service, the high-pressured system smothering the West Coast is expected to stay in place through Labor Day weekend, with temperatures in some places hitting 25 degrees above average in some areas (with highs of 115 degrees).

The prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures effects 35 million people, who authorities warn should stay out of the sun and in air-conditioned rooms to avoid heat stroke and illness.

Kardashian West might use that time inside to focus on improving her powder contour kits swatching skills, which have gotten flack from fans and beauty experts.

She’s working on improving her skills, telling fans in a Snapchat video from the makeup chair on Aug. 14, “I want you guys to see this pimple here. You’re stressing me the f— out!”

Kardashian West continued, “Okay guys, I get it, I didn’t know how to f—— swatch powders before at the beginning — I’m learning.”