As Kim Kardashian West‘s empire to rise, so does her role as a fashion and beauty icon. She’s the primary model for her husband Kanye West’s Yeezy fashion line, she launched her own makeup line, and now, she’s proved that she can simply put a bathrobe on her body and a towel on her head and manage to turn it into a sartorial statement. Case in point: her latest photo shoot for Odda Magazine’s 14th Issue, in which she wears everything from a robe and shower slides to a fluffy tulle dress, and in true Kim fashion, looks fabulous doing it.

So what goes on at a photo shoot with the fashion-forward star? The photographer behind the shoot, Sita Abellan, is sharing a behind-the-scenes look (above) with PeopleStyle, and opening up about what it was like to work with the star on the set of her first-ever experience behind the camera.

“Kim is a confident, strong woman, and that’s what I wanted to capture in the Odda shoot,” Abellan tells PeopleStyle of working with Kardashian West. “This was my first time shooting someone. I am glad it was Kim. I think she looks amazing and I am very happy with the results!”

Before the series of photographs were revealed, Kardashian West shared a peek at them on her Instagram, with a shot of herself dressed in head-to-toe fend, posing next to garbage cans decorated with Louis Vuitton’s signature logo.

The star also wore a colorful Emilio Pucci bathrobe and slides in front of the same garbage cans, managing to make a statement out of a few of the most unexpected objects.

Kardashian West also posed in a photo of herself laying on the grass in a baby pink tulle dress, narrow sunglasses and sky-high heels.

You may have seen Abellan, who is a fashion designer and DJ when she’s not busy shooting photos of Kardashian West, in Rihanna’s “BBHMM” music video — she also walked in the singer’s Puma Fenti show during Paris Fashion Week. The jack-of-all-trades has created her own sartorial statements as well, collaborating with Nike, designing a capsule collection for Faith Connexion and previously created collections for Freak City and MISBHV, as well as her own Techno Capitalism line.