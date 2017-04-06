Watch Never-Before-Seen Clips of Kim Kardashian Dramatically Getting Her Glam on For a New Makeup Campaign

On Tuesday night, makeup artist extraordinaire Pat McGrath released a new video to promote her upcoming product launch, Dark Star 006. The star of the film? Kim Kardashian West, who seems to have made her full return to the spotlight. In the video, appropriately titled “#InTheMirror”, the star looks in the mirror while wearing the pro’s new glittering products, does her own makeup and even smiles at the camera. Thought that was a lot? Well, then we hope you’re sitting down.

Because 73 seconds of Kardashian (set to the sound of husband Kanye West’s “Street Lights,” no less) is never enough, McGrath has shared never-before-seen selfie videos with PeopleStyle of the star’s self-shot candid, behind-the-scenes moments from shoot — and you’re getting the first look at them below.

Throughout the clip, the star flaunts her Cher hair and black and silver smoky eyes while she pouts at the camera and McGrath works on her glam.

The collection, which launches on April 11th on patmcgrath.com and April 22nd on sephora.com, consists of three separate kits. Each includes a black eye shadow, iridescent eye shadow, taupe eye shadow, eye gel, black eye kohl, blending brush, and an additional shade that’s exclusive to each kit. Watch the full video of Kardashian, here.

What do you think of Kardashian’s latest video appearance? Will you try McGrath’s new products? Sound off in the comments below.