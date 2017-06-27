The Best Beauty Lights to Brighten Kim Kardashian's New Makeup Tutorials, According to Vloggers

Kim Kardashian West has always been a beauty icon in her own right, and she’s even created ranges of products alongside her sisters. But the star has just made her first official solo debut into the world of beauty products, releasing a collection of contouring kits last week and following in her little sister Kylie’s beauty mogul footsteps. And with her new break into the business, she’s doing what all of the major beauty bloggers do: creating tutorials.

Kardashian shared an Instagram live video demonstrating a few of her tricks for contouring with her new kits. “I just want you guys to know, contour is not scary,” the star said after applying her medium kit. But while she’s committed to teaching her fans the art of contouring, she also needed advice from the audience.

“Which beauty light do you guys use?” Kardashian asked her followers, adding, “Cause this one kind of blows it out, and you can’t really see it so much, so I need a really good light.”

So in hopes of bringing the best light to Kardashian’s videos, we’re rounding up a few reliable products for her to add to her collection.

Diva Ring Light

Place a camera or cellphone at the back of this bright ring light and snap away (many vloggers, including Jamie Paige Beauty, recommend this light!).

Buy It! Diva Ring Light Nova, $229; amazon.com

LimoStudio Soft Lighting



This light creates that soft, bright look perfect for beauty videos, according to AndrewsOffDay.

Buy It! Limostudio Softbox Lighting Kit, $75.99; amazon.com

Impact Octacool Light

Kandee Johnson is a fan of this standing lamp.

Buy It! Impact Octacool 6-Lamp Light, $197; amazon.com

Qiaya Selfie Light

And for a quick selfie, this clip-on LED light will illuminate front camera photos.

Buy It! Qiaya Cellphone Ring Light, $12.99; amazon.com

Do you have any recommendations for Kardashian? Sound off in the comments below!