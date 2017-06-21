In case Kim Kardashian‘s eponymous business empire wasn’t already robust enough, spanning a wide array of products from a smattering of various types of iPhone apps, to art books and even a children’s clothing line, on Tuesday night she launched her latest endeavor, Kim Kardashian West Beauty. The reality star will launch the first item from her makeup collection today, kicking things off with the cosmetic tool that has become her signature, a stick to help fans get a perfectly contoured look that is expected to rake in $14 million in a matter of minutes. And to celebrate, Kim wore a mini dress that looks very familiar.

At the launch event for her new beauty product held at a private residence in Los Angeles, the Kimoji CEO kept her look super minimal to better show off her glam to advantage. Kim wore a white off the shoulder jersey mini dress from Vivienne Westwood with slight ruching throughout and draping at the top of the long sleeves with an asymmetrical hem. She also kept her accessories super light as has been her want lately, favoring simple gold pendants from her husbands collaboration line with Jacob the Jeweler, a pair of strappy sandals, and her hair wore down and slightly wavy to her waist.

She said in a press release for the new product launch, “This product is something I’ve been formulating and perfecting for a long time, and I am so excited to share it with everyone. I wanted to make a product that every woman can use; something for all skin tones and a kit that is versatile and that will instantly become a staple in everyone’s makeup routines.”

She also told People Style exclusively at the event that she loves using contour because, “When I’m running out of the house, my face is always so much more pale than the rest of my body and I love to feel warmed up and just alive.” She also cleared up all those rumors about a potential forthcoming Donda beauty collection from her husband Kanye West, exlaiming, “We don’t know where that came from! That was never true! I saw that and someone else asked me about that and I was like, ‘Nope, he was never planning on it.'”

If you’re having a serious case of sartorial deja vu right now, you’re not wrong. This dress bears a striking resemblance to another Vivienne Westwood gown she wore to the Met Gala back in May. The dress she wore to the Super Bowl of fashion featured the same off the shoulder neckline with draped, extra long sleeves, and the same minimalist styling. As we’ve pointed out before, when Kim finds a tried and true formula, be that spandex and fur, sweatpants and corsets, or a spartan wardrobe of LWDs (little white dresses), she sticks to it.

Kim Kardashian West Beauty Creme Contour & Highlight Kit launches today on her website at 12pm EST and will retail for $48

–with reporting by Nicole Sands