Kim Kardashian Debuts New Beaded Braids in Yet Another Underwear-Clad Mirror Selfie

From a new baby girl to a new hairstyle, Kim Kardashian West has revealed the latest change in her life.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 37, debuted her beaded braids on Snapchat and Instagram Story Friday in a mirror selfie video to the tune of pregnant sister Khloé Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend French Montana’s 2013 single “Pop That” featuring Rick Ross.

Though she did not say a word in the footage, Kardashian West showed off her new look by swaying slightly on the bed in what appeared to be a motel room.

The mother of three posed up in a plunging white long sleeve shirt and a pair of color-coordinated underwear while holding a landline telephone in one hand and a cell phone in the other, recording herself.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The reality star’s blonde locks were braided back in cornrows against her head and each braid was finished off with white beads.

Kardashian West has previously been criticised and accused of cultural appropriation for wearing her hair in “boxer braids”.

The photo comes a day after the KKW Beauty mogul shared a bathroom mirror wearing only a pair of sparkling panties, while carefully covering her chest with her arms.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In addition, Kardashian West’s braids may be the latest alternative to handle the upkeep of her icy platinum blonde hair, which she previously called super “high maintenance.” (Kim spends 13+ hours with her hairstylist Chris Appleton touching up her roots!)

RELATED GALLERY: Kim Kardashian West’s All-Time Favorite Beauty Products

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED GALLERY: See All the Kardashian-Jenner Sisters’ Calvin Klein Ads in One Place

Also this week, the star quickly shut down the rumor she had returned to brunette, clarifying the reason why her hair may have appeared to be a bit darker.

“No it’s just wet and slicked back but good observation lol,” the star tweeted back to the fan who voiced a suspicion about Kardashian West’s hair in a video of herself baking blueberry muffins on Snapchat.

WATCH: Kanye and Kim Kardashian West Reveal Daughter’s Name Is Chicago

Earlier this month, Kim announced the arrival of her third child and second daughter with her husband Kanye West, who joins big brother Saint, 2, and sister North, 4½. Following Chicago’s birth, Kardashian West used her website and app to express her gratitude for her surrogate.

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” she wrote.