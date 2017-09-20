If there’s one thing the KarJenner family is great at, it’s pushing everything — from their outfits to their beauty looks — to the farthest possible limits. And for Kim Kardashian West, that also means taking full advantage of the last final days of summer, specifically while wearing one of her most revealing bikini bottoms that she’s worn all season.

In true Kardashian fashion, the star hit the beach on Tuesday wearing a skimpy black triangle top and a matching black G-string thong, a look that allowed her to flaunt her sculpted abs and butt in the water and while lounging on the beach with her BFF/assistant Stephanie Shepherd.

RELATED PHOTOS: Your Comprehensive Guide to Every Swimsuit the KarJenners Have Worn in 2017

And it’s definitely not the first time the star has sported such revealing bottoms. Kardashian stepped out wearing a similar thong just last week during New York Fashion Week, except she “covered up” by layering a pair of see-through leggings on top, and teamed the ensemble with a black bandeau and a blazer.

You're so professional @steph_shep So responsible & thanks for never drinking on the job! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 15, 2016 at 11:54am PDT

She sported a similar style last year as well, in a series of poolside posts that she shared in order to celebrate Shepherd’s birthday.

So it’s safe to say summer’s not over just yet — as long as Kim’s wardrobe has anything to say about it.

What do you think of the look? Sound off in the comments below.