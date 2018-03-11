Back to Her Roots! Kim Kardashian West Is Finally a Brunette Again

Kim Kardashian West is back to brunette!

After six months of rocking her icy blonde platinum hair and about two weeks of experimenting with hot pink, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has gone back to her natural dark-colored roots.

Kardashian West, 37, debuted her new look after teasing the change was coming when she posted an Instagram photo of her pink hair, captioning the image, “Gonna miss the pink.”

Ahead of sister Khloé Kardashian‘s pink-themed baby shower on Saturday, she shared posts to Instagram with funny filters featuring animal ears and glasses and her brunette locks flowing.

“I’m back,” the mom of three said in one video.

Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The reality star and beauty mogul made her first major hair color change at the start of New York Fashion Week last fall when she stepped out with a shockingly bright platinum hue that she later confirmed was the real deal.

“I’ve been talking about going blonde again for a long time, and I’m so happy I did! I know a lot of people initially thought I was wearing a wig, but it’s my real hair,” Kardashian West confirmed. “My amazing stylist, Chris Appleton, dyed my hair and got it to the most perfect platinum, silvery-white color.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

“We had wanted to do this for a while. Chris felt it would be a great transition from the super long, sleek hair we started doing last year in Paris,” Kardashian West continued. “We wanted a whole new vibe and the silver tone is such an iconic look — the modern version of platinum blonde.”

Amy Sussman/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Over the months she rocked the look, Kardashian West let her dark roots grow in at times and didn’t hold back from sharing the struggles of maintaining her blonde hair.

“Spent the last few days bleaching my roots (we do it in stages so it doesn’t break off),” Kardashian West wrote in the tweet in December. “OMG 13 hours & still going. This blonde is very high maintenance. Love you @ChrisAppleton1 but getting over this.”

She also opened up to PeopleStyle about all the added steps she needed to incorporate into her hair care routine once becoming a blonde.

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! Must-See Celebrity Hair Changes

“I’m not going to lie — being blonde is so high-maintenance! Every few days I use this treatment [Olaplex 3] to strengthen my hair,” she said.

But two weeks ago before heading on a sisters trip to Tokyo with Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, Kardashian West decided to experiment with a hot pink hair color. “Ever since I did the CR Fashion Book shoot and wore a pink wig, I thought it would be fun to dye my hair pink,” she revealed in a blog post on her website, kimkardashianwest.com.

And when critics on the internet began accusing the star of just wearing a pink wig, Kardashian West fired right back.

“You guys, if I see one more person say I’m wearing a wig and think that I’m lying, you are just… I just… I don’t get it,” she said on Instagram. “Like why would i lie about wearing a wig?”

Kardashian West even pulled up at her roots in order to prove that her hair really was, in fact, connected to her scalp and not a wig.

“This is my hair. There is no wig. I dyed my hair guys,” she expressed while tugging at her hair. “It’s like, how is it such a crazy thought? F— outta here with that wig s—.”