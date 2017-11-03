Kim Kardashian Is Sorry Her Aaliyah Costume Offended You But 'We Don't See Color in My Home'

Kim Kardashian’s apologizing for her most controversial Halloween costume.

This year, Kardashian outdid herself, earning the title of Queen of Halloween with the many extravagant costumes she wore. Over the span of five days, the star stepped out in four costumes inspired by her favorite music icons of all time — legends Cher, Madonna, Selena Quintanilla and Aaliyah. But the Internet was not pleased to see Kardashian channeling the late ’90s R&B singer, accusing her of being insensitive or offensive with her choice of costume. “Legend or not Aaliyah is a black woman and you’re not,” wrote one Twitter user.

Though the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star didn’t respond at the time about her decision to wear the crystal choker, bejeweled bra and black pants the R&B legend wore in her “Try Again” video, today Kardashian opened up on her app – and apologized to those who were hurt by it.

“When I was deciding what I wanted to be for Halloween this year, I had a lot of ideas that I narrowed down to musical icons and my second costume was Aaliyah,” Kardashian wrote on her website. “The look was inspired by what she wore in her ‘Try Again’ music video. I wore a custom bra top and J Brand leather pants. Ariel Tejada did my makeup and Chris Appleton did my hair.

“Aaliyah was such an amazing singer and she will forever be a music legend. I saw online that some people thought my costume was in poor taste and I am truly sorry if that offended anyone,” the star said.

“When I was creating the costume, I wasn’t dressing up as a race or culture but rather as a woman whom I will always admire. I play every kind of genre of music in my home and I like for my kids to be exposed to many different artists,” she continued.

Kardashian compared dressing up as Aaliyah to her older sister Kourtney Kardashian, who dressed as African American pop legend Michael Jackson, and her son Saint, who channeled Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose this year.

“For me, it’s always about love and respect. I loved that Kourtney was Michael Jackson for one of her costumes, and that my son was Axl Rose,” she said. “We don’t see color in my home. We were paying homage to people and artists we love and respect— it’s that simple!”

