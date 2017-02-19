People

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Make Track Pants Look Stylish During L.A. Date Night

AKM-GSI

If anyone can turn workout attire into a head-turning date night look, it’s Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West.

The couple rocked fashionable yet comfortable looks for a dinner together in Los Angeles on Saturday.

For the outing, the 36-year-old reality star donned a pair of high-waisted black track pants with red striped detailing. She matched the bottoms with a black top with a plunging neckline and black lace-up boots. Kardashian West completed her look with a brown fur jacket.

Not to be outdone by his stylish wife, West wore blue track pants with a white stripe down the side paired with a black denim jacket adorned with embroidered flowers. The 39-year-old rapper also rocked black and white Adidas sneakers and a white shirt.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian West Is ‘SO Proud’ of Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5 Show

The L.A. outing wasn’t the couple’s only date of the week. On Tuesday, the duo celebrated a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner date at Greenwich Village hotspot Carbone in New York City.

The reality TV star wore an oversized black puffer jacket — left open to reveal a skin-showing black bandeau and matching black velvet maxi skirt underneath. She accessorized the look with a trio of gold necklaces and went for her current favorite “Cher hair.”

The couple were in the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week, where the rapper presented Yeezy Season 5 — his latest collection with Adidas — on Wednesday. Kardashian West sat front row to support her husband’s show.

The reality star also praised her husband of over two years for his latest “Calabasas-theme” collection after his fashion show on Wednesday.

“So proud of my baby for his amazing show today! It was so good! I’m so SO proud of him!!! #yeezyseason5,” she tweeted.

