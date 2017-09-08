After a year-long hiatus from the mania that is fashion month, Kim Kardashian is back and up to her old sartorial tricks, making the rounds at ever major event in N.Y.C. in an assortment of skintight and barely-there outfits that leave little to the imagination, as is her wont.

After kicking off what’s sure to be a month of appearances at one chic event after the next in a tan double-breasted blazer worn as a dress at the Vivienne Westwood x Juergen Teller event, the reality star attended the Tom Ford show on Wednesday night in a super-fitted strapless latex maxi dress. And as if that LaQuan Smith look wasn’t sexy enough, she upped the ante on Thursday night, celebrating the launch of the new book by her close friends and longtime collaborators Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott wearing a slashed dress that showed off a whole lot of abs.

Considering how hard Kim has been working to sculpt her body and make herself stronger, regularly getting up at dawn to get in a serious sweat sesh before her kids wake up, it’s no surprise that she would want to show off the results of that labor of love.

The mobile mogul strolled up to the party held at Public Hotel in New York arm in arm with one of the men of honor for the evening, Mert Alas. To celebrate, Kim slicked back her new long, white-blonde hair (which she swears is the real deal!), wearing a black spaghetti strap dress with some seriously daring cutouts across her abs and a thigh-high slit, paired with some simple black strappy sandals. A perfectly skin-baring ensemble in honor of an art book composed predominately of nudes, including a handful of her own.

What do you think of Kim’s latest look? Do you like her better as a blonde or a brunette? Sound off below!