It’s been quite the week for the Kardashian family.

Five days after multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner is expecting her first child with boyfriend of a few months rapper Travis Scott, it was confirmed that older sister Khloé Kardashian is also officially pregnant with her boyfriend and NBA star Tristan Thompson.

The surprising news about Kylie and Khloé’s pregnancies come three weeks after it was confirmed that Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child, due in January, via surrogate after the KKW Beauty mogul suffered from difficult pregnancies with daughter North, 4, and Saint, 1.

As her sister Kourtney Kardashian returned to Paris for Paris Fashion Week a year after Kim’s robbery, Kim, 36, stayed put in L.A., showing off her flat tummy in a tiny sports bra, gray sweatpants and nude booties not long after the news broke about another pregnancy in the Kardashian family.

Although the family was initially surprised by Kylie’s pregnancy news, the tight-knit crew can’t wait to add another family member to the mix.

“This is ultimately really great news, because it’s a new life,” a source said. “They realize that. The babies will be the same age, and will probably be very close. Family is everything for the Kardashians, so they’re going to focus on these new kids in the family. Everyone is genuinely happy.”

Although none of the sisters have spoken out about the three babies on the way, fans have analyzed the stars’ social media posts that seem to be hinting at a confirmation.

In life, you realize there is a role for everyone you meet. Some will test you, some will use you, some will love you, and some will teach you. But the ones who are truly important are the ones who bring out the best in you. They are the rare and amazing people who remind you why it's worth it. -Unknown A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Sep 21, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

Less than a week ago, Kourtney posted a photo of herself hugging Khloé and Kylie on Instagram with a cryptic caption that many believe confirms the two sisters are expecting just like Kim.

“In life, you realize there is a role for everyone you meet. Some will test you, some will use you, some will love you, and some will teach you. But the ones who are truly important are the ones who bring out the best in you. They are the rare and amazing people who remind you why it’s worth it,” the caption read.

Khloé’s faced a long road to motherhood after her tumultuous relationship with ex-husband Lamar Odom, and is “absolutely thrilled” to welcome a baby around the same time as her 20-year-old sister. “This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle,” a source told PEOPLE.

“This is something Khloé has wanted for years and years and yet it’s more than that: she didn’t want it unless she was in the right relationship for it. She never let it happen with Lamar, intentionally, and she never considered it with James or French or anyone else she has seen,” the source continued. “But this is such a wonderful moment for her: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves. Everyone is over the moon for them both.”