Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Celebrate Valentine’s Day With Crop Tops, Flower Walls

Love was in the air on Tuesday, as Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West stepped out for a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner date in New York City.

The couple, who have been married for nearly three years, were spotted together dining at Greenwich Village hotspot Carbone.

Kardashian West, 36, wore an oversized black puffer jacket — left open to reveal a skin-showing black bandeau and matching black velvet maxi skirt underneath. The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star accessorized the look with a trio of gold necklaces and went for her current favorite “Cher hair.”

West, 39, kept it casual in a pair of dark jeans, a black shirt, and a brown leather bomber jacket. He also rocked a gold chain and his current favorite hairstyle, blond.

The couple are in town for New York Fashion Week, where the rapper is presenting Yeezy Season 5 — his latest collection with Adidas — on Wednesday.

A source previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Kardashian West would attend her husband’s show this year — though she remained in L.A. over the weekend while West was in N.Y.C. so that he could “focus on the show.”

While in the Big Apple, Kardashian West also made a stop to sister Kylie Jenner’s pop-up shop, where she surprised fans by handing out free lip kits while Jenner wasn’t looking.

So I went to Kylie's pop up shop today, stole lip kits &gave them out to everyone in the store for Valentine's!She hasn't mentioned it yet 😂 pic.twitter.com/PvFtXY0vCp — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2017

Afterwards, Kardashian West got a surprise of her own: a massive wall of white roses and orchids, which she showed off on Snapchat.

“Oh my God! Just walked in and look what I see — a huge flower wall with orchids and roses!” she said.

And if that weren’t enough, Snapchat also honored the couple with their very own Snapchat filter.

Earlier in the day, Kardashian West wished her husband a happy Valentine’s Day on Instagram with a simple, sweet post of the two of them kissing at sunset. (What, no flower wall?)

The couple have been working to get back on track after rumors of relationship troubles. Last week, a source told PEOPLE that after months of marital strain due to Kardashian West’s Paris heist — followed swiftly by West’s health crisis — the two are finding happiness again.